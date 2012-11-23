PARIS Nov 23 Jeremy Menez will miss Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 home game against Troyes on Saturday (1600 GMT) because he has not fully recovered from a thigh injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

France forward Menez was left out of the squad for Saturday's game along with the injured Kevin Gameiro, Thiago Motta and Mathieu Bodmer.

As expected, Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back in the squad after a two-game suspension.

Paris St Germain are third in the standings with 23 points from 13 matches, two points adrift of leaders Olympique Lyonnais who have a game in hand. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)