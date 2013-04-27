PARIS, April 27 Paris St Germain coach Carlo Ancelotti is not 100 per cent sure he will stay at the French Ligue 1 leaders and will not make a decision before the title is decided, he said on Saturday.

French media have linked the Italian coach with a move to Real Madrid if Jose Mourinho leaves the Spanish club at the end of the season.

Ancelotti, whose deal with PSG will be extended for another year when they secure qualification for next season's Champions League, said nothing had yet been decided.

"I told the players not to pay attention to the rumours because nothing is done yet," he told a news conference ahead of Sunday's visit to 16th-placed Evian Thonon Gaillard.

"I can't say 100 per cent that I'm staying. I will make a decision when the league is over although it won't be a free call, because I'm under contract until June 30, 2014 ," he told a news conference.

"Hopefully, you'll have to wait for 15 days to know whether I stay or not," he added.

PSG, who have a nine-point lead and a huge goal difference advantage over second-placed Olympique Marseille before this weekend's Ligue 1 matches, need six points from the last five games to clinch their first title in 19 years.

Victory at Evian would confirm a top-three finish.

The top two teams in Ligue 1 qualify for the Champions League group stage and the third-placed side go into the third qualifying round.

