PARIS, March 1 Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani has recovered from a thigh problem and will return to the squad for Sunday's Ligue 1 home game with fifth-placed Olympique Marseille.

The Uruguayan, who has scored 13 goals in 21 league appearances this term, has not played for four weeks.

"He's available. He has done excellent work this week, he has trained with the squad since Wednesday," coach Laurent Blanc told a news conference on Saturday.

"Should there be no problem during training this afternoon he will be in the squad for the Marseille match."

Leaders PSG are five points clear of second-placed Monaco who visit St Etienne on Saturday.

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez has taken the precautionary step of leaving Cavani out of his squad for next week's friendly against Austria.

"There was a risk," Blanc said, "and the national coach wants Cavani in top form for the World Cup in June."

Uruguay will face Costa Rica, England and Italy in Group D at the finals in Brazil. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)