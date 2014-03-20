PARIS, March 20 Runaway leaders Paris St Germain will again be without full back Gregory van der Wiel when they travel to Lorient in Ligue 1 on Friday, said coach Laurent Blanc.

Dutchman Van der Wiel has already missed two games, against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League and versus St Etienne in Ligue 1, with a knee injury.

"He is still recuperating," Blanc told a news conference on Thursday.

However, PSG can count on midfielder Yohan Cabaye who has recovered after sustaining back pains in the St Etienne game.

"It's just a few bruises, nothing big," said Blanc.

PSG have an eight-point lead over second-placed Monaco. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)