PARIS May 7 Paris St Germain secured their second French Ligue 1 title in succession on Wednesday after nearest rivals Monaco were held to a 1-1 draw by En Avant Guingamp.

It was the fourth domestic crown for the capital club, who have a short history compared to most European giants but now look set to become consistent winners in French soccer.

* PSG were created in 1970, when Paris and the club of wealthy suburb Saint-Germain merged to form a second division side. They eventually became a professional club in 1974 under the presidency of fashion designer Daniel Hechter.

* PSG established themselves as a force in the top flight in the early 1980s and lifted the French Cup in 1982 for their maiden trophy.

* They retained the Cup the following season and won their first league crown in 1986 under Gerard Houllier. Aiming to make them a strong rival to dominant Olympique Marseille, television network Canal Plus, then the French league's exclusive broadcaster, bought the club in 1991.

* They spent big money to develop the squad by attracting leading France players Bernard Lama and David Ginola, as well as Brazil internationals Ricardo, Valdo and Rai.

* It paid off with a second league title in 1994, a French Cup the next season, and in 1996 the Cup Winners' Cup, which they failed to retain when they lost in the final to Barcelona.

* Marred by instability, poor signings and management mistakes, PSG then struggled to stay ahead in France despite being one of the country's richest clubs, with only two top-three league finishes between 1998 and 2011.

* Qatari sovereign fund the Qatar Investment Authority bought the club in 2011 and spent more than 200 million euros ($278.5 million) on transfers within a year to attract the likes of Brazilian Thiago Silva and Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

* They failed to beat unheralded Montpellier to the title in 2012, despite putting experienced Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti in charge in January.

* Last year they finally clinched their third Ligue 1 title, and were eliminated by Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

* They spent more than 100 million euros on Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani and defenders Marquinhos and Lucas Digne in the close season, while former France coach Laurent Blanc replaced the departing Ancelotti.

* PSG dominated the league this season, but failed to sparkle in the Champions League as they were knocked out by Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

($= 0.7183 Euros)

