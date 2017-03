PARIS Aug 30 Paris St Germain's Argentina striker Ezequiel Lavezzi has been ruled out of their Ligue 1 game at home to St Etienne on Sunday with lower back pain, the French champions said on Saturday.

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who missed the previous game with a hip injury, is back in the squad, however.

PSG will move up to second in the standings if they beat St Etienne. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)