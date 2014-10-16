PARIS Oct 16 Paris St Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to fully recover from a heel injury and has been ruled out of the French champions' Ligue 1 game against RC Lens on Friday, coach Laurent Blanc said.

"It's going in the right direction but he is not ready to train with the squad and play," Blanc told a news conference on Thursday.

Centre back Thiago Silva, however, is back from a thigh injury that has kept him out of action since mid-August, Blanc said.

Ibrahimovic has not played for club or country in almost four weeks since he picked up his heel injury in a 1-1 league draw against Olympique Lyonnais.

Unbeaten PSG are third in the standings with 15 points from nine games, seven adrift of leaders and arch rivals Olympique de Marseille. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)