PARIS Oct 16 Paris St Germain striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has not fully recovered from a heel injury and has been ruled out of the French champions' Ligue 1 game against RC Lens on Friday, coach Laurent Blanc said.

"It's going in the right direction but he is not ready to train with the squad and play," Blanc told a news conference on Thursday.

Blanc first said that centre back Thiago Silva would return from a thigh injury that has kept him out since mid-August, only for the Brazil international to be left out of the squad unveiled later on Thursday.

Ibrahimovic has not played in almost four weeks since he picked up his injury in a 1-1 draw against Olympique Lyonnais.

Unbeaten PSG are third in the standings with 15 points from nine games, seven adrift of leaders and arch-rivals Olympique de Marseille. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)