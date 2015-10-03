PARIS Oct 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic is on the verge of becoming the club's all-time top goalscorer but Paris St Germain coach Laurent Blanc wants to see more from the Sweden striker in Sunday's Ligue 1 classic against Olympique de Marseille.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 34 on Saturday, has scored 108 goals in all competitions for PSG since he joined from AC Milan in 2012, one short of Pedro Pauleta's record.

The Swede had a difficult start to the season due to injuries but has started to pick up lately, scoring two goals in his last two league matches.

Asked what he would offer Ibrahimovic for his 34th birthday, Blanc told a news conference: "I hope he is the one who will offer something to us for his birthday.

"Ibra needs playing time (after being injured at the beginning of the season) so playing him four full games helps him getting back into his rhythm.

"He can do much better."

Blanc should be able to rely on a full squad for the game against troubled Marseille with only a few players, including Brazil centre back David Luiz, suffering from minor knocks.

"For games like these, you get over the pain," said Blanc.

Unbeaten PSG are the Ligue 1 leaders with 20 points from eight games, while Marseille are 16th on eight points.

"That's a game where we can show who we are," OM coach Michel said. "It's always a special game even if there is a difference of level," he added.

Blanc was more down to earth, saying: "It's a special game especially for the fans, but to me it's an opportunity to get three more points."

PSG have won their last seven games in all competitions against OM, who claimed their last victory at the Parc des Princes in 2010. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)