PARIS Nov 20 Paris St Germain coach Laurent Blanc said on Friday it would be hard to play football when they visit Lorient in Ligue 1 on Saturday eight days after the deadly attacks in Paris.

Suicide bombers and gunmen attacked bars, restaurants, a concert hall and soccer stadium in Paris, killing 130 people and wounding 351 in the worst atrocity in France since World War II.

Sporting events were cancelled last weekend but normal service has resumed.

"The players are affected. Not just those of PSG. We've done psychological work with them," Blanc told a news conference.

"Life goes on but it's easier said than done. It will be hard to play football this weekend but we have to do it."

PSG lead the table with 35 points from 13 games, 10 points ahead of Olympique Lyonnais, who travel to Nice on Friday.

The capital side will be without the injured Javier Pastore, Marco Verratti and David Luiz, Blanc said. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)