PARIS Feb 28 The ending of Paris St Germain's league record 36-game undefeated streak could serve as a wake-up call to the squad, according to president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Maxwell Cornet and Sergi Darder put hosts Olympique Lyonnais 2-0 up. The runaway leaders replied through Lucas Moura but it was not enough to prevent their first Ligue 1 defeat since they were sunk 3-2 at Girondins Bordeaux in March 2015.

"We are not the best team in the world and it's good to lose," Al-Khelaifi told Canal Plus television. "It serves as a reminder to the players."

PSG, after 28 matches this season, remain 23 points clear of second-placed Monaco and firmly on course for their fourth consecutive title.

Laurent Blanc's side are still competing on three fronts, with an upcoming Ligue 1 game against Montpellier sandwiched between a French Cup quarter-final against St Etienne and a Champions League last-16 second leg against Chelsea.

"It wasn't good tonight," said Al-Khelaifi. "Lyon were better.

"We didn't play at our level, we didn't play our style and we didn't truly show we wanted to win the match."

PSG's chances of beating the record unbeaten sequence of 32 games in a single league season, set by Nantes in 1994-95, were wrecked by the defeat. (Writing by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)