March 13 Paris St Germain's crushing Ligue 1 dominance took an embarrassing turn for their rivals on Sunday when they were crowned champions for the fourth year in a row, this time with eight games to spare.

Monaco again sold their best players, Olympique Lyonnais made a poor start while Olympique de Marseille had to deal with the surprise departure of coach Marcelo Bielsa after the opening fixture.

Qatari-backed PSG, though, retained their standout performers and added talents like Angel Di Maria, allowing coach Laurent Blanc to rest players to also help the team reach the last eight of the Champions League for the fourth consecutive year.

Blanc's side, who travel to Lorient on May 19 for a French Cup semi-final and meet Lille in the League Cup final on April 23, are on course for a second straight domestic treble.

Despite talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic struggling with injuries at the start of the season, PSG quickly opened up a 10-point advantage over Lyon after 10 Ligue 1 games.

Surprise packages Angers were their nearest rivals at that point but no one ever expected them to mount a serious title challenge.

Looking more polished than last season, PSG broke the French record for consecutive games without defeat, the sequence finally ending after 36 matches following a 2-1 reverse at Lyon on Feb. 28.

BEST STRIKER

It was a case of too little too late for Lyon as PSG marched on with Ibrahimovic again proving the best striker in the league with 27 goals from 24 games.

Monaco shot themselves in the foot by allowing young forward Anthony Martial to join Manchester United while Karim Abdennour left for Valencia, Layvin Kurzawa moved to PSG and Inter Milan signed Geoffrey Kondogbia.

The transfers brought 160 million euros ($178.42 million) to the club but weakened the squad.

Lyon, who sacked coach Hubert Fournier in December and replaced him with Bruno Genesio, had a chance to compete but their hopes dipped when key forward Nabil Fekir sustained a serious knee injury on Sept. 4 that has kept him out since.

France winger Mathieu Valbuena's form nosedived too after he was at the centre of a sex-tape blackmail investigation that also involved international team mate Karim Benzema.

Marseille never recovered after Marcelo Bielsa resigned following the opening match.

Successor Michel could not inspire the team and they have failed to win a league game at home for six months.

PSG's title glory, however, will be measured against their Champions League performance and only a run to the later stages will turn their season from a decent effort into a good one.

($1 = 0.8968 euros) (Editing by Tony Jimenez)