PARIS Feb 1 Paris St Germain were
surprised Thiago Motta decided to join the club from Inter Milan
on transfer deadline day on Tuesday, said manager Leonardo.
"He's a great player ... it's a big signal to our fans,"
Leonardo told a news conference on Wednesday. "I am very happy
he signed.
"Thiago will now earn less than he used to at Inter. It was
a last-day surprise, even for us. His will to come here counted
for a lot."
The Italy midfielder was the final major signing of the
window for wealthy PSG who last month also snapped up full back
Maxwell from Barcelona and Chelsea centre half Alex.
According to media reports, the Ligue 1 leaders paid 10
million euros ($13.20 million) for Thiago Motta, 29, who has
been capped six times by his country.
Since Qatar Sports Investment bought the club last May, PSG
have spent more than 100 million euros on new players including
42 million for Palermo and Argentina playmaker Javier Pastore in
August.
"PSG are now the sort of the club who can sign great
players," said Brazilian Leonardo.
The leaders, who are three points ahead of second-placed
Montpellier, entertain Evian Thonon Gaillard in the league on
Saturday (1800 GMT).
($1 = 0.7577 euros)
(Writing by Gregory Blachier, editing by Tony Jimenez)