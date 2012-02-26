By André; Assier
| LYON, France
LYON, France Feb 26 Paris St Germain
relinquished their Ligue 1 lead with a dramatic 4-4 draw at
Olympique Lyon on Saturday but coach Carlo Ancelotti and
director of football Leonardo agreed the team showed the
character needed to end their French title drought.
PSG rallied from 4-2 down with Guillaume Hoarau netting the
equaliser four minutes into stoppage time and although they
trail leaders Montpellier by one point, spirits remain high.
"It is a good result. Coming back from 4-2 down was no easy
task. We showed great character and personality," Ancelotti, who
is unbeaten in competitive matches since he took over from
Antoine Kombouare two months ago, told reporters.
"We did not lose faith in ourselves."
PSG went ahead thanks to a Hoarau strike midway through the
first half but conceded three goals in the space of seven
minutes before the break.
"We showed fantastic spirit after conceding three goals,"
Leonardo added.
"It is not easy to come back from that. At 4-2, it seemed it
was over but we showed something very strong, which will help us
for the rest of the season."
Qatar-backed PSG, who spent over 80 million euros in
transfers last summer, have not won the French title since 1994.
"We are now second in the standings but that is not a
problem today," Ancelotti said.
"It would be a problem at the end of the season. The most
important thing is to stay confident. We needed a nice
performance at Lyon and that's what we did against a great
team."
(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)