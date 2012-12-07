PARIS Dec 7 Italy midfielder Thiago Motta has returned to the Paris St Germain squad for their home game against Evian Thonon Gaillard on Saturday, the club said.

The 30-year-old is set to start in a team without the suspended Blaise Matuidi and Marco Verratti in the midfield while Mohamed Sissoko did not make the squad.

Motta, who has suffered back and calf problems, has played only four league games since the season started and been badly missed by coach Carlo Ancelotti.

PSG, fourth on 26 points and five behind leaders Olympique Lyon, will also be without forward Nene, who was not selected.

Nene, who finished as the second best scorer last season with 21 goals in Ligue 1, has started only five league games so far this term. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by John Mehaffey)