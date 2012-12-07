* Nene has to be more professional - Ancelotti

* Coach says he may return for Tuesday's game (Recasts with Nene omission)

PARIS Dec 7 Paris St Germain have left Nene out of the squad for Saturday's home Ligue 1 game against fourth from bottom Evian Thonon Gaillard as a punishment for his tantrum in the midweek 2-1 Champions League victory over Porto.

The Brazilian forward struck the roof of the dugout with his hand and argued with coaching staff when he was called back to sit down after warming up midway through the second half on Tuesday.

Substitute Nene eventually went on for Javier Pastore in the 88th minute.

"Nene did not behave well," coach Carlo Ancelotti told a news conference on Friday. "He has to be more professional.

"He will be in the squad for (Tuesday's) game at Valenciennes if he changes."

Nene, Ligue 1's joint top scorer last season with 21 goals, has started only five league games this term with Ancelotti generally preferring to play Jeremy Menez and Ezequiel Lavezzi up front instead.

Fourth-placed PSG, who are five points behind leaders Olympique Lyon, will also be without Blaise Matuidi, Marco Verratti and Mohamed Sissoko on Saturday.

Italy midfielder Thiago Motta is back from injury and set to start.

The 30-year-old Motta, who has suffered back and calf problems, has played only four league games this season and been badly missed. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)