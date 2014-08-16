PARIS Aug 16 Paris St Germain have called for Bastia striker Brandao to be banned from soccer for life after he appeared to headbutt Italian international Thiago Motta on Saturday.

At the end of PSG's 2-0 Ligue 1 home win, television cameras showed players and security personnel milling around the tunnel as blood poured from midfielder Motta's nose.

Nasser al-Khelaifi, president of the French champions, told a Canal Plus TV reporter that his club would be registering a complaint against Brandao.

Al-Khelaifi added that the Brazilian should be "suspended for life... he is not a football player".

The incident overshadowed PSG's first league victory of the season after the early loss of talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Sweden striker, last season's Ligue 1 Player of the Year, was forced off with a leg injury in the 15th minute but Laurent Blanc's team still managed to control the game.

Brazilian Lucas Moura opened the scoring after 26 minutes when he pounced on a cross from Gregory van der Wiel and made no mistake from close range.

PSG's Edinson Cavani looked sharp in attack throughout and he made it 2-0 after 57 minutes, taking a pass near the penalty spot with his back to goal and swivelling gracefully to give PSG four points from their first two games of the campaign. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris)