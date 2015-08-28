PARIS Aug 28 Paris St Germain will not sign any more players before the end of the transfer window while keeping the door ajar for Ezequiel Lavezzi to leave, club president Nasser al-Khelaifi said on Friday.

"Layvin Kurzawa is our last recruit," Al-Khelaifi said one day after the French champions signed the France defender from Monaco.

During the transfer window, PSG, who have been freed of the Financial Fair Play restrictions this season, have also signed Argentina winger Angel Di Maria and German keeper Kevin Trapp.

Argentina forward Lavezzi, who has failed to live up to expectations since joining from Napoli in 2012, could be leaving.

"He's got one year left on his contract. If clubs are interested, we'll discuss with them. It will also be up to him, because we don't want to block him after all he's done for the club," Al-Khelaifi said.

PSG lead the Ligue 1 standings after winning their first three games. They travel to Monaco on Sunday.

