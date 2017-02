PARIS Dec 30 Paris St Germain named Carlo Ancelotti as their new coach on Friday having parted company with Antoine Kombouare with the club lying top of the French league at the mid-season break.

Sporting director Leonardo, who worked with Italian Ancelotti at AC Milan, made the announcement at a news conference.