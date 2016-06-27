PREVIEW-Soccer-Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
PARIS, June 27 Coach Laurent Blanc is leaving Paris St Germain after three seasons in charge, the club said in a statement on Monday.
French media reported that Blanc had a signed a 22 million euro ($24.2 million) settlement contract with the Ligue 1 champions. ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.
Feb 2 Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah of Kuwait will seek re-election to the FIFA Council after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) named him as one of eight candidates for the four spots available for the continent.