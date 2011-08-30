PARIS Aug 30 Uruguay captain Diego Lugano has
left Fenerbahce for Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 club said on
their website (www.psg.fr) on Tuesday.
Lugano is the latest high-profile signing for PSG, who have
recently acquired former Palermo playmaker Javier Pastore and
French internationals Kevin Gameiro and Jeremy Menez.
The club have spent more than 80 million euros ($116.2
million) on players since being taken over by the Qatar
Investment Authority earlier this year.
Defender Lugano, 30, who led Uruguay to the Copa America
title in June and previously played for Brazilian side Sao
Paulo, is due to attend a news conference at the Parc des
Princes later on Tuesday.
