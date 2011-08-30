PARIS Aug 30 Uruguay captain Diego Lugano has left Fenerbahce for Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 club said on their website (www.psg.fr) on Tuesday.

Lugano is the latest high-profile signing for PSG, who have recently acquired former Palermo playmaker Javier Pastore and French internationals Kevin Gameiro and Jeremy Menez.

The club have spent more than 80 million euros ($116.2 million) on players since being taken over by the Qatar Investment Authority earlier this year.

Defender Lugano, 30, who led Uruguay to the Copa America title in June and previously played for Brazilian side Sao Paulo, is due to attend a news conference at the Parc des Princes later on Tuesday.

