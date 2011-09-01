By Julien Pretot
PARIS, Sept 1
PARIS, Sept 1 Having established themselves as
one of the biggest spenders in the transfer window after being
taken over by wealthy Qatari owners, Paris St Germain now hope
to finally break into the upper echelons of European soccer.
PSG, who have not won the league title since 1994, brought
in nine players during the close season with Argentine sensation
Javier Pastore joining from Palermo for a French record 42
million euros ($60.4 million) as the club's marquee signing.
They also secured the services of France striker Kevin
Gameiro from Lorient for 11 million euros, and French
midfielders Jeremy Menez from AS Roma and Blaise Matuidi from St
Etienne (both for 8.0 million).
Also joining the squad were midfielder Mohamed Sissoko,
goalkeepers Salvatore Sirigu and Nicolas Douchez, and defenders
Diego Lugano and Milan Bisevac as the side from the French
capital splurged an estimated 86.2 million euros.
Manchester City were the only club in Europe to spend more
than PSG during the summer transfer window with an estimated 76
million pounds ($123.7 million) used to bolster their already
expensively assembled ranks.
PSG got off to a sluggish start in the league before winning
their last two games as Gameiro scored three goals from four
matches and Pastore, whose delicate touch has already been
delighting the Parc des Princes crowd, setting up two.
Brazilian Leonardo, who was appointed general manager after
Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) acquired a 70 percent stake in
PSG earlier this year, believes patience is the key to what he
regards as a long-term project.
"We're not looking to be overnight sensations. Our mission
is to build an exciting, winning team and be exemplary in terms
of our organisation and backup," the Brazilian said last month.
France have not won the Champions League since 1993 when
Olympique Marseille beat AC Milan 1-0, with Monaco the only
other Ligue 1 club to reach the final since then, in 2004.
PSG, who reached the last four once in 1995, now hope they
can fight their way back to the top.
TWO FRONTS
"We can't be rushed as good things take time and I'm hoping
to see the real fruits of our work in two or three years time,"
said Leonardo, who is building a squad capable of fighting on
two fronts as PSG will be playing in the UEFA Cup.
"We have eight players for our defence. That will allow us
to be competitive in every competition," he said after Uruguay
captain Lugano joined last month.
Pastore, dubbed the sensation of Argentine football by
Lionel Messi himself, could have signed for Chelsea but the
assurance of guaranteed playing time and Leonardo's gentle
persuasion sealed the deal for PSG.
"Paris St Germain have real ambitions to become one of the
most competitive clubs in Europe and I'm honoured that their
directors chose me to be one of the players to help them climb
the mountain to where they want to be," he said.
With big money, however, comes the pressure of expectation
and rumours circulated before the Ligue 1 season began that
coach Antoine Kombouare was set to be fired, prompting Leonardo
to pledge his support for the Frenchman.
"I know from first-hand how interference from other quarters
can make life difficult for a coach, so I can say that we will
allow Antoine to get on with his work," said Leonardo, a former
PSG player like Kombouare.
"A peaceful working atmosphere is the best recipe for
success. I'm here to support the coach and not hinder him."
