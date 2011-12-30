(Adds quotes)
PARIS Dec 30 French league leaders Paris
St Germain have parted company with coach Antoine Kombouare, the
club said in a statement on Friday.
A news conference is scheduled for 1400 GMT when Italian
former AC Milan and Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti is expected to
be unveiled as the new coach having been seen at PSG on
Thursday.
The 48-year-old Kombouare has left despite leading the
ambitious Qatari-owned club to the top of Ligue 1 at the
mid-season break.
However, they were eliminated in the Europa League group
stage and reports abounded that a more high-profile coach was
wanted.
"After two years in which he served with passion as PSG
coach, Antoine Kombouare leaves Paris Saint Germain from this
date," the club statement said.
"PSG would like to thank Antoine Kombouare for the
professionalism he has shown throughout his work and expresses
its best wishes for success in his new endeavours.
"For his part, Antoine Kombouare expressed his gratitude to
PSG for the confidence shown in him over the years. He remains
the biggest supporter of the club and is confident that success
will continue in the coming years."
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)