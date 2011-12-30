(Adds quotes)

PARIS Dec 30 French league leaders Paris St Germain have parted company with coach Antoine Kombouare, the club said in a statement on Friday.

A news conference is scheduled for 1400 GMT when Italian former AC Milan and Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti is expected to be unveiled as the new coach having been seen at PSG on Thursday.

The 48-year-old Kombouare has left despite leading the ambitious Qatari-owned club to the top of Ligue 1 at the mid-season break.

However, they were eliminated in the Europa League group stage and reports abounded that a more high-profile coach was wanted.

"After two years in which he served with passion as PSG coach, Antoine Kombouare leaves Paris Saint Germain from this date," the club statement said.

"PSG would like to thank Antoine Kombouare for the professionalism he has shown throughout his work and expresses its best wishes for success in his new endeavours.

"For his part, Antoine Kombouare expressed his gratitude to PSG for the confidence shown in him over the years. He remains the biggest supporter of the club and is confident that success will continue in the coming years." (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)