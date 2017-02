PARIS Dec 30 Paris St Germain have parted company with coach Antoine Kombouare, the club said in a statement on Friday.

A news conference is scheduled for 1400 GMT when Italian Carlo Ancelotti is expected to be unveiled as the new coach having been seen at PSG on Thursday.

The 48-year-old Kombouare has left despite leading the ambitious Qatari-owned club to the top of Ligue 1 at the mid-season break. (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)