PARIS, July 3 Poland midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak has signed a five-year contract with Paris St Germain, the French champions said in a statement on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Krychowiak, a member of the Poland team who were eliminated by Portugal in the quarter-finals of the European Championship in France, joins from Spanish side Sevilla, where he played under the guidance of Unai Emery who has now been appointed PSG coach.

(Reporting by Patrick Vignal, editing by Ed Osmond)