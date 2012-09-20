Soccer-One dead after fans clash in Rio de Janeiro
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 13 A soccer fan was killed and several others injured after violence erupted in Rio de Janeiro before Sunday's Botafogo-Flamengo match, Brazilian news reports said.
Paris St Germain forward Ezequiel Lavezzi has been ruled out of action for 10 days because of a strained muscle, the Argentine said on Thursday.
"Unfortunately I pulled a muscle and had a MRI yesterday. Nothing serious but unfortunately I can't play for ten days," Lavezzi wrote on his official website (www.elpocholavezzi.com).
He will miss Saturday's Ligue 1 trip to Bastia but should be fit for PSG's Champions League visit to Porto on Oct. 3. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; Twitter: @mark_meadows)
Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, February 12 Atletico Nacional 3 Rionegro Aguilas 0 Jaguares 0 La Equidad 2 Millonarios 3 Bucaramanga 0 Once Caldas 0 Deportivo Cali 2 Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila
PARIS, Feb 13 Paris St Germain will be well-equipped to renew battle with Barcelona in their Champions League round of 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday after key midfielder Marco Verratti made a well-timed return to the team.