PARIS, July 19 Paris St Germain have signed Brazilian defender Marquinhos from AS Roma in another big move in the transfer market only days after striker Edinson Cavani joined from Napoli, the French champions said on Friday.

"PSG is delighted to announce that Marquinhos has signed a five-year contract with the club after transferring from AS Roma," the Qatari-owned club said in a statement.

Marquinhos, 19, had joined Roma from Corinthians, where he made his professional debut, last year. No fee was given although Brazilian media put it around 30 million euros ($39.42 million).

Uruguayan international Cavani, top scorer in Serie A last season, also signed a five-year deal that media reported to be a French record 64 million euros.

PSG have spent more than 200 million euros on transfers over the past two years. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Alan Baldwin)