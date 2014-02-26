PARIS Feb 26 France midfielder Blaise Matuidi has extended his contract at Paris St Germain for another four years and is now tied to the French champions until 2018, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Matuidi joined PSG in 2011 on a three-year deal from St Etienne and could have left as a free agent at the end of the season. French media reports had linked him with a move to English Premier League club Manchester City.

"I absolutely wanted to continue at PSG. The club's limitless ambition has no equivalent in Europe," Matuidi, a regular for France, told the PSG website (www.psg.fr).

Matuidi, who has 19 caps, has featured in 141 games in all competitions for PSG, playing a key role in the club's rise to the top of French football.

He is the second midfielder in a week to extend his contract at the Qatari-owned club after Italy's Thiago Motta, who has signed up until 2016. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ken Ferris)