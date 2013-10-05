PARIS Oct 5 Paris Saint Germain orward Jeremy Menez has been left out of the squad to face Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday after being punished for bad behaviour, coach Laurent Blanc said on Saturday.

"Jeremy has met with the club officials, I have met with him this morning. There will be a sanction. He will not be with us for the Marseille trip," Blanc told a news conference.

Menez left the PSG bench with some 20 minutes remaining as the French champions beat Benfica 3-0 in a Champions League game on Wednesday.

Blanc refused to discuss the situation when quizzed about the incident at the post-match news conference.

