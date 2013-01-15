PARIS Jan 15 Brazilian forward Nene has joined Qatar's Al-Gharafa from Paris St Germain, the French Ligue 1 club and the player said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Nene, the league's joint top-scorer last season with 21 goals to help PSG finish second, has signed for two year and a half years with his new club, he said on his official website (www.nenefutebol.com).

Nene had fallen out with PSG coach Carlo Ancelotti and had not featured in a competitive match with the Qatari-backed French club for more than a month.

"I worked normally with PSG. If it's up to me, I'm ready to make my debut as soon as next week," he said.

Nene played 79 league games and scored 36 goals for PSG but only featured in nine league matches this season, starting just five.

Ancelotti dropped him from the squad after the player struck the roof of the dugout with his hand and argued with coaching staff during the Champions League home win over Porto last month.

Since then, Nene has only taken part in a friendly against a local club during a winter training camp in Qatar.

