PARIS Aug 8 New Paris St Germain playmaker
Javier Pastore said the chance of winning trophies and an
expected improvement in the quality of Ligue 1 were the main
reasons he chose the French club ahead of bigger European teams.
PSG have been taken over by wealthy Qatari investors and the
Argentine's arrival from Palermo in a reported French record 42
million euros ($59.6 million) move has made them among the
favourites to win the French title this season.
They lost their opening home match 1-0 to Lorient on
Saturday with Pastore in the stands but the club are ultimately
aiming to become a top European force after years of
underachievement.
"I came in search titles which hasn't happened up until now.
That was my motivation," Pastore said on Monday in his first
news conference since signing.
Inconsistent Palermo lost the Italian Cup final last season
to Inter Milan, who were managed by Leonardo before the
Brazilian decided to leave the three-times European champions to
join ambitious PSG as sporting director.
Leonardo said Pastore, 22, had "his whole future ahead of
him".
"His signing is in line with the club's policy of recruiting
young, ambitious players," Leonardo added having also brought in
Jeremy Menez, Salvatore Sirigu, Mohamed Sissoko, Kevin Gameiro
and Blaise Matuidi.
PSG have splashed out over 80 million euros since May but
coach Antoine Kombouare has been retained despite last term's
fourth-place finish when modest Lille won the league and cup
double.
"My team mates had only just finished their pre-season
preparations," Pastore said to explain the surprise defeat by
Lorient at a packed Parc des Princes he described as having a
"formidable atmosphere".
"The group is full of attacking talent and is strong at the
back. We have everything in our favour to be fighting for the
top positions," he added, denying it was strange to move to
France from the more high-profile Italian league.
"A step backwards? No not at all. Ligue 1 is a championship
that will soon be able to compete with its Italian and English
rivals. It is a league which is going to improve further in
terms of quality and play."
Pastore is not sure when he will be match fit to play for
his new team having just come back from a two-week holiday.
"I am going to have a tough workout this week and at the end
of the week I will make a first assessment to see if I can make
myself available to the coach," the Argentine said.
($1 = 0.705 Euros)
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)