PARIS Nov 11 French Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain slammed the referee after they were reduced to 10 men for the second time in a week in a 1-1 draw at Montpellier on Sunday.

PSG's plans were ruined after centre back Mamadou Sakho was dismissed nine minutes into the game, forcing coach Carlo Ancelotti to replace frontman Guillaume Hoarau with defender Alex.

The Qatari-backed club were already without the league's top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was banned for two games after he was shown a straight red card for a kung-fu style challenge against St Etienne last weekend.

PSG went ahead in the first half thanks to Maxwell but Montpellier equalised after the break. The hosts also had Younes Belhanda sent off a few minutes after their goal.

"It is not possible not to talk about the referee. What was happening was so obvious tonight," sports director Leonardo told French radio RTL.

"I do not even understand the dismissal... The incident was key in the match scenario, it killed the match."

Coach Carlo Ancelotti hinted the referees targeted his team on purpose, saying wealthy PSG were suffering a lack of respect.

"What am I supposed to think about it all ? My team is not offensive, we respect our opponents, the referees," he told a news conference.

"Last week we had Zlatan dimissed, (on Monday) Mohamed Sissoko is summoned to a disciplinary hearing. I think it is time to say stop," he added.

"There is a problem. We need to be respected. I want my team to be respected. We were not during this game."

Leonardo not only said the match outcome had been biased but hinted the referees were not enough prepared.

"We keep talking about the players having to act like professionals but everyone has to be a professional. Yet, I know that referees are not."

"I do not know how they prepare or if they have a job during the week, if they even watch games."

"Of course, you can be mistaken, it happens, but it seems to me that they lack preparation, training."

Clement Turpin, who directed the game on Sunday and is regarded as the best refereeing prospect in France, had sent Ezequiel Lavezzi and Ancelotti off in a 0-0 draw at Ajaccio in August.

"This referee is young, he is only 30 and has a lot to learn," Leonardo said.

