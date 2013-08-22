PARIS Aug 22 Brazil centre back Thiago Silva has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at Paris St Germain until 2018, the French champions said on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Brazilian, who joined the Qatari-backed club from AC Milan last year for a 42 million euros ($56.18 million) fee, had been linked with clubs including Barcelona and has expressed his desire to return to Italy "at some point".

The Brazil captain played 34 matches for PSG last season and was given the armband a few weeks after his debut.

Thiago Silva marshalled the big-spending club to their first French title since 1994 and helped them reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in 18 years.

"We are very proud to extend the contract of Thiago Silva, an outstanding player on and off the pitch. He's the symbol of Paris St Germain's will to build one of the best European teams on the long term," PSG president Nasser al Khelaifi said in a statement.

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti this week extended his contract for a year until 2018, a deal linked to a massive salary rise according to media reports.

PSG, who drew their first two Ligue 1 games, visit promoted Nantes on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Josh Reich)