PARIS Nov 26 Ivory Coast defender Siaka Tiene has pulled out of Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 trip to arch-rivals Olympique Marseille on Sunday with a sore hip.

Fullback Tiene was not included in coach Antoine Kombouare's squad for the game.

PSG lead the Ligue 1 standings with 30 points from 14 games, while Marseille lie 10th, 12 points off the pace in the wake of a mediocre start to the season. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)