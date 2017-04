PARIS Feb 15 Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has extended his contract with Paris St Germain until 2020, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

Verratti, whose previous contract was dur to expire in 2019, joined PSG from Pescara in 2012 and quickly became a key element in the French club's midfield with Thiago Motta and Blaise Matuidi.

