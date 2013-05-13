PARIS May 13 Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 title celebrations were cut short on Monday after clashes between spectators and police in the west of the French capital.

Some of those involved wore PSG shirts and climbed on to temporary scaffolding as the soccer club's players were showing off the French champions' trophy.

"The scaffolding is going to collapse. We can't welcome the players in these conditions," the ceremony's public announcer said as the players were forced to leave the Place du Trocadero earlier than expected.

Riot police fired tear gas to try to disperse the crowd after up to 15,000 people -- according to police -- gathered to celebrate PSG's first league title since 1994.

Bus shelters were destroyed during the episode with some of the people involved covering their faces.

"It is a pity that we had to deal with some troublemakers," Paris mayor Bertrand Delanoe told French broadcaster BFM TV.

A PSG players' cruise on the Seine river, which was part of the scheduled celebrations, was cancelled, the club said on its website (www.psg.fr). (Reporting by Olivier Guillemain and Julien Pretot; Editing by Sonia Oxley)