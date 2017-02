PARIS Dec 21 Auxerre midfielder Kamel Chafni and assistant referee Johann Perruaux have settled their dispute over alleged racist remarks made by the official in a Ligue 1 game last weekend, the club said on Wednesday.

"They had a telephone conversation. Mr Perruaux has confirmed that, after Mr Chafni had contested (a decision), he told him: 'Get lost.' That he regretted this reaction. That he did not racially abuse Mr Chafni in any way (...)," a joint statement by Chafni and Perruaux read on Auxerre's website (www.aja.fr).

"Mr Chafni has accepted to consider this statement as true."

On Sunday, the French League (LFP) had opened an investigation into the matter.

Moroccan Chafni had claimed Perruaux told him 'get lost, Arab'. Chafni reported it to referee Tony Chapron but was booked and then sent off. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)