PARIS Dec 18 AJ Auxerre want the French
League to probe alleged racist remarks made by an assistant
referee to midfielder Kamel Chafni in a Ligue 1 game at Stade
Brest on Saturday.
Moroccan Chafni claimed assistant referee Johan Perruaux
told him 'get lost, Arab'.
Chafni reported it to referee Tony Chapron but was booked
and then sent off.
"If it is true, it's serious and that is why I will ask the
League to open an investigation," Auxerre president Gerard
Bourgoin was quoted as saying by sports daily L'Equipe on
Sunday.
"This matter must be cleared up. Some Brest players heard
the same thing. So I don't think it's the player's imagination."
"There is a foul that is not sanctioned, I got to the
assistant referee to tell him it's not normal," Chafni told
L'Equipe.
"He answers: 'get lost, Arab' (...) I go to the field
referee and I tell him what happened and he gives me a yellow
card. I tell him it is unacceptable and he shows me a red card."
Chapron denied his assistant had made a racial slur at
Chafni.
"I deny all allegations," he told reporters after the game.
"I know the man (...) and I can tell you that he would never
make racist remarks."
The French League were not immediately reachable for
comment.
Brest won the match 1-0.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by XXXX; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)