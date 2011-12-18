* Auxerre player claims assistant ref told him 'get lost,
Arab'
* League president wants matter cleared as soon as possible
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, Dec 18 The French League (LFP) have
opened an investigation into alleged racist remarks made by an
assistant referee to AJ Auxerre midfielder Kamel Chafni at Stade
Brest on Saturday.
"(LFP president) Frederic Thiriez has ordered an
investigation so that the matter can be clarified as soon as
possible," the LFP said in a statement on Sunday.
Moroccan Chafni claimed assistant referee Johann Perruaux
told him 'get lost, Arab'. Chafni reported it to referee Tony
Chapron but was booked and then sent off in the 55th minute.
"This matter must be cleared up. Some Brest players heard
the same thing. So I don't think it's the player's imagination,"
Auxerre president Gerard Bourgoin was quoted as saying by
sports daily L'Equipe on Sunday.
"There is a foul that is not sanctioned, I got to the
assistant referee to tell him it's not normal," Chafni told
L'Equipe.
"He answers: 'get lost, Arab' (...) I go to the field
referee and I tell him what happened and he gives me a yellow
card. I tell him it is unacceptable and he shows me a red card."
Chapron denied his assistant had made a racial slur.
"I deny all allegations," he told reporters after the game.
"I know the man (...) and I can tell you that he would never
make racist remarks."
Brest won the match 1-0.
