PARIS Aug 3 Olympique Lyonnais are on the verge of signing Brazil defender Rafael from Manchester United, the French club's president said on Monday.

"Rafael has arrived from Manchester United and we are waiting for an agreement from MU on the transfer," Jean-Michel Aulas wrote on his Twitter feed.

Rafael, 25, has been at United since 2008.

Lyon finished runners-up to Paris St-Germain in Ligue 1 last season. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)