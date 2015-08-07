PARIS Aug 7 Brazilian defender Rafael could make his Olympique Lyonnais debut on Sunday just days after completing his move from Manchester United, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Lyon will be without fullback Christophe Jallet, who picked up a groin injury during training on Thursday, and they will turn to Rafael if he is eligible to play in the home game against Lorient.

"I have no certainty about Rafael's qualification but I'm optimistic," coach Hubert Fournier told a news conference.

"Concerning Christophe, who had to stop training on Thursday, it's a groin injury that's been bothering him for weeks."

Rafael joined Lyon, runners-up to Paris St Germain last season, from United on a four-year deal on Monday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)