AJACCIO, France, June 8 Former Italy and Juventus striker Fabrizio Ravanelli has been appointed coach of Ligue 1 club AC Ajaccio.

"Fabrizio Ravanelli, a world class player, is the new ACA coach," the French team said in a statement on Saturday.

"He has been director of the Juventus youth academy and coach of their reserve team."

The 44-year-old takes over from Albert Emon who left at the end of the season after Ajaccio narrowly avoided relegation by finishing fourth from bottom.

Ravanelli played for Juventus from 1992-96, winning the Champions League in his last season with the club.

He also had stints at Olympique Marseille (1997-99) and Lazio (1999-2001) and played in English football too with Middlesbrough and Derby County. (Reporting by Roger Nicoli; writing by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez)