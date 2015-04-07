PARIS, April 7 Stade de Reims have parted company with coach Jean-Luc Vasseur in an effort to improve results and stave off relegation from Ligue 1, the club said on Tuesday.

Reims have won only one of their last 12 league games and are 16th in the standings, three points above the relegation zone.

The club announced the decision to lay off the 46-year-old Vasseur, who joined the club in June last year, in a statement on their website.

His assistant Olivier Guegan has been placed in caretaker charge. (Reporting by Toby Davis in London,; editing by Ed Osmond)