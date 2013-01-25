PARIS Jan 25 Norwegian midfielder Anders Konradsen has joined Ligue 1 Stade Rennes from Stromsgodset, the French club said on Friday.

The 22-year-old Konradsen, with one Norway cap to his name, has signed a three-and-a-half year contract, the club said on their website (www.staderennais.com).

"I am very happy to make this step forward and to join the French league ... It's a great challenge," Konradsen, who will replace Yann Mvila after the France international left for Russian side Rubin Kazan, was quoted as saying.

Konradsen is the third signing of the transfer window for fifth-placed Rennes after the arrivals of Ghanaian centre back John Mensah and former West Ham full back Herita Ilunga. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Justin Palmer)