PARIS Aug 24 Cameroon midfielder Jean Makoun has joined Stade Rennes on a season-long loan from Aston Villa, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Makoun, 29, joined Aston Villa in 2011 from Olympique Lyon after 10 years in the French league but failed to make an impact. He already spent last season on loan at Greek side Olympiakos.

"We were looking for an experienced midfielder. I know him very well because I signed him when I was at Lille," Stade Rennes team manager Pierre Dreossi said in a statement on the club website (www.staderennais.com).

Makoun will replace Norwegian midfielder Alexander Tettey, who moved to Norwich City on Friday. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)