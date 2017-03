LONDON Jan 2 Ghanaian centre back John Mensah has joined Stade Rennes for six month, the French Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday on their website (www.staderennais.com).

The 30-year-old Mensah, who was a free agent after he broke his contract with Olympique Lyon in the last year, returns to a club where he played 67 games in three seasons from 2006 to 2008.

Mensah has 82 caps with Ghana but did not make the squad for this month's African Nations Cup unlike Stade Rennes defender John Boye, whose spot in the Ligue 1 side's team is likely to be filled by the former Sunderland player. (Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)