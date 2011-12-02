Dec 2 Ligue 1 result and standings on
Friday.
Caen 1 Olympique Marseille 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Montpellier HSC 15 10 3 2 32 17 33
2 Paris St Germain 15 9 3 3 26 15 30
-------------------------
3 Lille 15 7 7 1 24 13 28
-------------------------
4 Stade Rennes 15 8 4 3 27 19 28
-------------------------
5 Olympique Lyon 15 8 2 5 25 17 26
6 Toulouse 15 7 5 3 15 12 26
-------------------------
7 Olympique Marseille 16 6 6 4 22 16 24
8 FC Lorient 15 6 5 4 17 14 23
9 St Etienne 15 6 5 4 17 17 23
10 Caen 16 5 4 7 23 25 19
11 Sochaux 15 4 5 6 21 30 17
12 Dijon FCO 15 5 2 8 17 29 17
13 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 15 3 7 5 19 22 16
14 Girondins Bordeaux 15 3 7 5 17 21 16
15 Stade Brest 15 2 9 4 15 16 15
16 Auxerre 15 3 6 6 20 23 15
17 Valenciennes 15 3 5 7 15 17 14
-------------------------
18 AS Nancy 15 3 5 7 12 18 14
19 Nice 15 2 5 8 12 17 11
20 Ajaccio 15 1 5 9 13 31 8
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Saturday (GMT)
Ajaccio v Lille (1800)
Dijon FCO v Sochaux (1800)
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Valenciennes (1800)
Montpellier HSC v FC Lorient (1800)
Stade Brest v St Etienne (1800)
Nice v Stade Rennes (2000)
Playing on Sunday
Girondins Bordeaux v AS Nancy (1600)
Paris St Germain v Auxerre (1600)
Olympique Lyon v Toulouse (2000)
