Soccer-Podolski to join Japan's Vissel Kobe in June
TOKYO, March 3 World Cup winning German striker Lukas Podolski announced he will be joining Japanese club Vissel Kobe from Galatasaray at the end of the Turkish season.
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, February 8 Paris St Germain 3 Bastia 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Paris St Germain 24 15 6 3 45 13 51 2 Olympique Lyon 23 13 6 4 38 21 45 ------------------------- 3 Olympique Marseille 23 13 3 7 30 28 42 ------------------------- 4 Girondins Bordeaux 23 9 11 3 26 15 38 ------------------------- 5 Nice 23 10 8 5 35 27 38 6 St Etienne 23 10 7 6 32 17 37 ------------------------- 7 Stade Rennes 23 11 4 8 35 30 37 8 Montpellier HSC 23 10 5 8 38 28 35 9 FC Lorient 23 9 8 6 38 37 35 10 Lille 23 7 10 6 27 24 31 11 Toulouse 23 8 7 8 30 28 31 12 Valenciennes 23 8 6 9 32 34 30 13 Bastia 24 7 5 12 29 50 26 14 Ajaccio 23 6 9 8 26 32 25 15 Stade Brest 23 7 3 13 23 33 24 16 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 23 5 7 11 23 35 22 17 Sochaux 23 6 4 13 22 34 22 ------------------------- 18 Stade de Reims 23 4 8 11 19 27 20 19 AS Nancy 23 3 9 11 21 38 18 20 ES Troyes AC 23 3 8 12 26 44 17 ------------------------- Note: Ajaccio deducted 2 points. 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 9 St Etienne v Montpellier HSC (1600) Ajaccio v Girondins Bordeaux (1900) AS Nancy v Stade de Reims (1900) ES Troyes AC v Sochaux (1900) Nice v FC Lorient (1900) Valenciennes v Stade Brest (1900) Sunday, February 10 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Olympique Marseille (1300) Stade Rennes v Toulouse (1600) Olympique Lyon v Lille (2000)
TOKYO, March 3 World Cup winning German striker Lukas Podolski announced he will be joining Japanese club Vissel Kobe from Galatasaray at the end of the Turkish season.
March 2 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Thursday 21 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 19 Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 18 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 14 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 10 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Sergi Enrich (Eibar) Gerard (Espanyol) 9 Kevin Gameiro (Atletico Madrid) Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madr
March 2 (Gracenote) - Results from the Dutch Cup Semifinal matches on Thursday Semifinal Thursday, March 2 AZ Alkmaar - SC Cambuur (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 3-2) AZ Alkmaar win 3-2 on penalties. Wednesday, March 1 Sparta Rotterdam - Vitesse Arnhem 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)