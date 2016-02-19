Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday
Friday, February 19
Girondins Bordeaux 0 Nice 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Paris St Germain 26 22 4 0 63 12 70
2 Monaco 26 12 10 4 37 29 46
-------------------------
3 Nice 27 11 8 8 39 30 41
-------------------------
4 St Etienne 26 12 4 10 31 29 40
-------------------------
5 Olympique Lyon 26 11 6 9 38 28 39
6 Nantes 26 10 9 7 26 24 39
-------------------------
7 Stade Rennes 26 9 11 6 34 31 38
8 Angers SCO 26 10 7 9 25 24 37
9 Girondins Bordeaux 27 9 10 8 36 39 37
10 Caen 26 11 3 12 27 35 36
11 Olympique Marseille 26 8 11 7 36 27 35
12 Bastia 26 10 4 12 25 29 34
13 Lille 26 6 13 7 20 20 31
14 FC Lorient 26 7 10 9 35 38 31
15 En Avant Guingamp 26 8 7 11 28 34 31
16 Montpellier HSC 26 8 5 13 30 31 29
17 Stade de Reims 26 7 8 11 27 34 29
18 GFC Ajaccio 26 6 9 11 27 37 27
-------------------------
19 Toulouse 26 4 9 13 25 44 21
20 ES Troyes AC 26 2 8 16 19 53 14
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4: Europa League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 20
Paris St Germain v Stade de Reims (1600)
Angers SCO v Montpellier HSC (1900)
Monaco v ES Troyes AC (1900)
FC Lorient v En Avant Guingamp (1900)
Toulouse v GFC Ajaccio (1900)
Sunday, February 21
Olympique Marseille v St Etienne (1300)
Caen v Stade Rennes (1600)
Lille v Olympique Lyon (2000)