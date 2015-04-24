April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Friday, April 24 Olympique Marseille 3 FC Lorient 5 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Olympique Lyon 33 19 8 6 64 27 65 2 Paris St Germain 32 18 11 3 61 31 65 ------------------------- 3 Monaco 33 16 11 6 40 23 59 ------------------------- 4 Olympique Marseille 34 17 6 11 65 41 57 ------------------------- 5 St Etienne 33 15 12 6 41 27 57 6 Girondins Bordeaux 33 15 9 9 41 40 54 ------------------------- 7 Montpellier HSC 33 15 7 11 43 34 52 8 Lille 33 14 8 11 33 27 50 9 Stade Rennes 33 12 10 11 33 38 46 10 Nantes 33 11 10 12 26 33 43 11 Nice 33 11 8 14 37 42 41 12 En Avant Guingamp 33 12 4 17 34 46 40 13 Caen 33 10 8 15 46 49 38 14 FC Lorient 34 11 5 18 39 48 38 15 Stade de Reims 33 10 8 15 39 55 38 16 Toulouse 33 11 5 17 35 52 38 17 Bastia 33 9 10 14 32 41 37 ------------------------- 18 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 33 11 4 18 35 50 37 19 Metz 32 7 8 17 28 45 29 20 Racing Lens 33 6 8 19 29 52 26 1-2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4: Europa League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 25 Paris St Germain v Lille (1500) Caen v En Avant Guingamp (1800) Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Bastia (1800) Girondins Bordeaux v Metz (1800) Stade Rennes v Nice (1800) Toulouse v Nantes (1800) Sunday, April 26 St Etienne v Montpellier HSC (1200) Racing Lens v Monaco (1500) Stade de Reims v Olympique Lyon (1900)